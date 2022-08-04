New Orleans traffic and municipal court still out of commission after roof damage from storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans traffic and municipal court is still out of commission after storms last Thursday (July 28) took part of the roof off the temporary building where judges have been working since Hurricane Ida.

Judge Paul Sens says water came through the elevator shaft flooding the basement. At the same time, he says people were living above the temporary courthouse in tents and stealing pipes.

This on top of having no public restrooms and mold in the hallways at the old VA hospital. These are all the problems he says they’ve been dealing with for the past year.

He says the courts are already dealing with backlogs and they have the largest docket in the state.

At this point, Judge Sens says it’s up to the city to give them a timeline on when they can return to the temporary building.

For now, anyone who’s in jail will still be seen by a judge within 24 hours. Sens says the rest of the cases will be reset.

Judge Mark Shea is already handling a dispute resolution online for things that don’t need to be in court.

The judge also says they’re looking to see if they can do that with their cases as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.