Slidell Police officer injured during high-speed chase; suspect still at large

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell Police officer is left injured after a suspect led officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon. The suspect still remains on the run.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Slidell Police officer observed a blue Can-Am Maverick X3 driving recklessly through Fremaux Town Center running vehicles off the road and traveling at a high speed of 80 miles per hour.

As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, leading multiple Slidell Police officers on a chase through the city.

The suspect was able to elude officers by taking his vehicle off-road along a levee near Oak Harbor and cut through to Interstate 10. Officers ultimately lost sight of the off-road vehicle.

During the chase, an officer was involved in a crash, resulting in the officer having to go to a local hospital. The extent of the officer’s injuries were not immediately available at the time of this release; however, are minor in nature and not life-threatening.

The suspect is identified as a light-skinned, African American male, in his late teens – early 20′s, with short dreadlock style hair. Slidell Police believe the suspect lives in the Slidell area.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Slidell Police at 985-643-3131 (option 9) or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

