Two dead, one injured in Lower 9th Ward shootings, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men were killed and another injured Thursday afternoon in the Lower 9th Ward in two separate shootings according to NOPD.

Around 4:18 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Lamanche Street. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital.

About an hour later, around 5:28 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 900 block of Audry Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is currently available.

