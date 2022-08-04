Zack: More storm chances to round out the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More storm chances are on the way as we round out the work week and start looking ahead to the upcoming weekend.

Expect storms again for your Thursday as I have another 70% rain coverage in the forecast. This activity could possibly ignite a bit earlier in the day, maybe by late morning so don’t just expect afternoon activity. These storms do come in the form of downpours so street flooding is possible at any point. Highs will stay in the 80s today which would make it three days in a row of temperatures remaining below the 90 degree mark.

For Friday on into the weekend I do see a small decrease in our rain coverage each day with more heat coming back. Highs will once again jump back into the low 90s with around a 40% daily storm chance. These will be the hit or miss variety thunderstorms which can still yield heavy rains.

Next week all eyes will turn to a front dropping down from the north. It likely doesn’t make it all the way to us but it should pop some extra storms in the long range forecast by mid next week.

Quiet in the tropics remains the story this first week of August.

