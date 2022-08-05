BBB Accredited Business
All-American Rejects, Bring Me The Horizon headlining two-day Emo Nite in New Orleans

Tyson Ritter from the group All American Rejects is seen performing on stage during the " All...
Tyson Ritter from the group All American Rejects is seen performing on stage during the " All American Rejects Boys Like Girls Tour" at the Paramount in Huntington on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2012. \\ Oliver Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New Orleans.(AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s time to break out the studded belts, fingerless gloves, box dye, and hair straightener.

Emo Nite is coming to New Orleans.

The two-day revival of your favorite high school jams is taking place at Champions Square on Thurs., Sept. 29 and Sat., Oct. 1.

Tickets are ON SALE NOW for #EmoNite #NewOrleans Vacation. Enjoy 2 days of music at #ChampionsSquare on Thursday, 9/29...

Posted by Champions Square on Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday’s show is headlined by The All-American Rejects with support from 100 Gecs, State Champs, and Pinkshift. Screamo kings Bring Me The Horizon will headline Saturday’s show with support from Knocked Loose, Grandson, and Siiickbrain.

Emo Nite DJs will accompany the bands on both days, playing the best of emo staples.

Tickets start at $49 for the Thursday show and $79 for Saturday and can be purchased at bit.ly/emonola.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

