Bruce: Typical spotty storms into your weekend; many dry times

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Normal summer is returning to the area as the days of more clouds and less heat seem to be moving past us.

Expect the perfect combination of heat, humidity and storms for your Friday into the weekend. You’ll notice more sun throughout the day today leading to a bump up into the lower 90s for highs. Even though we get hotter and bring in more sunshine, storms will pop especially by afternoon. Rain coverage for today is 40%.

Bruce: Spotty storms through the day. Fewer than earlier in the week but still present. Some get downpours, some get none. This week will be typical afternoon heating with spotty showers and a few storms. Not a washout with many dry hours. pic.twitter.com/GdTNiyUNkL — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 5, 2022

Little change expected this weekend as we look pretty normal for the first weekend of August. It could be worse, we could be a lot hotter. Highs will only increase to around 92 by Sunday which is our average on this date.

I do see some hints of change coming the middle of next week as a front drops down from the north bringing with it better rain chances. We’ll see exactly how that plays out in the long range but for now, typical summer stuff can be expected.

All is quiet in the tropics.

