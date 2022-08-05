Deputies searching for burglars tied to 35 Bridge City car break-ins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the past 15 years, Harry Cassaly and his wife have called Circle West Trailer Park in Bridge City home. The couple says they fell in love with the community and how quiet and homey the area felt.

But after a recent string of car break-ins, the couple wants justice.

“I’d like to see them two punk kids in jail,” Cassaly said.

Surveillance video from a neighbor shows two burglars in hoodies who the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office believes are tied to 35 car break-ins Tuesday (Aug. 2) morning. Neighbors think the pair were randomly searching for cash or weapons.

Instead, they found little to nothing left behind in the vehicles, and neighbors are still trying to find ways to repair their shattered windows. Cassaly is in that number, with just clear plastic wrap covering his passenger side window.

“It’s a ‘22 van. We just got it. That’s frustrating,” he said.

Cassaly is still shopping around for a repair company but thinks it will cost him around $400. Just a few trailers down, Dawn Christen says she spent close to $600 to replace two of her windows and is now getting cameras installed around her home at $92 each.

“We got this one last night and they put it up and we have another one that’s going on the porch,” Christen said. “It’s sad.”

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says the burglars caught on video were chased from the scene by deputies but managed to get away. Officials also mention another string of car break-ins that happened in the trailer park last week with 15 cars affected.

‘We can’t sleep at night. We are worried about them coming back,” Christen said.

And while law enforcement looks into identifying and catching those responsible, neighbors worry things could escalate and someone could get hurt.

“Someone is either going to walk out with a gun and shoot somebody or they are going to hurt somebody in there. I don’t want that to happen,” Cassaly said.

