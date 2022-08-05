FOX 8, Salvation Army partner for school supply drive Saturday at 3 Walmart locations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year once again. Students are returning and preparing to return to school in the FOX 8 viewing area.

Hancock County students returned on Mon., Aug. 1.

Students in St. James Parish Public Schools and Pearl River County start Thurs., Aug. 4.

St. Bernard, Lafourche, and Washington Parish schools start Fri., Aug. 5.

St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. John, Plaquemines, and Jefferson Parish schools start on Mon., Aug. 8.

Terrebonne Parish starts on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Tangipahoa Parish starts Thurs., Aug. 11.

FOX 8 is partnering with the Salvation Army to collect supplies at three Walmart locations on Saturday (Aug. 6) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Orleans Walmart, 1901 Tchoupitoulas Street

Metairie Walmart, 8912 Veterans Memorial Boulevard

Covington Walmart, 880 N. Hwy 190

Salvation Army back to school supply drive

