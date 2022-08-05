BBB Accredited Business
FOX 8, Salvation Army partner for school supply drive Saturday at 3 Walmart locations

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year once again. Students are returning and preparing to return to school in the FOX 8 viewing area.

  • Hancock County students returned on Mon., Aug. 1.
  • Students in St. James Parish Public Schools and Pearl River County start Thurs., Aug. 4.
  • St. Bernard, Lafourche, and Washington Parish schools start Fri., Aug. 5.
  • St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. John, Plaquemines, and Jefferson Parish schools start on Mon., Aug. 8.
  • Terrebonne Parish starts on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
  • Tangipahoa Parish starts Thurs., Aug. 11.

FOX 8 is partnering with the Salvation Army to collect supplies at three Walmart locations on Saturday (Aug. 6) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • New Orleans Walmart, 1901 Tchoupitoulas Street
  • Metairie Walmart, 8912 Veterans Memorial Boulevard
  • Covington Walmart, 880 N. Hwy 190
Salvation Army back to school supply drive
Salvation Army back to school supply drive

Send us your Back to School pictures below or at fox8live.com/pics.

