LSU primed for big August on the Louisiana recruiting trail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers 2023 recruiting class currently sits at 17 commits. In the coming weeks, that number should grow with some homegrown talent “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”
The Tigers are primed to grab as many as five commits from “The Boot” in the month of August.
The run of the Louisiana recruit commitments could possibly start on Saturday. Five-star recruit, Shelton Sampson, Jr., will announce his college choice at the Catholic High gym in Baton Rouge at 3:06 p.m.
Four-star quarterback Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue recently, and all signs point him pledging his future the Tigers in the coming weeks.
Others from Louisiana that could be in the Tiger fold very soon: 4-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard out of Neville, Zachary 4-star safety Kylin Jackson , and four-star athlete Khai Prean out of St. James.
On3 ranks LSU’s 2023 class No. 10 in the country entering the weekend.
Here’s a full list of the 2023 commits:
Tyree Adams, LT, 4-star, St. Augustine
Kaleb Jackson, RB, 4-star, Baton Rouge
Paul Mubenga, OT, 4-star, Buford, GA.
Whit Weeks, LB, 3-star, Watkinsville, GA.
Jalen Brown, WR, 5-star, Miami, FL.
Jeremiah Hughes, CB, 3-star, Las Vegas, NV.
Dashawn Womack, DL, 4-star, Baltimore, MD.
Darron Reed, DL, 4-star, Columbus, GA.
Ashton Stamps, CB, 3-star, Rummel
Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana
Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas
Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California
Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.
Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.
Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.
Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.
