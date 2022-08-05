BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Memphis man arrested for masturbating on bus

A Man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on multiple locations on...
A Man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure for masturbating on multiple locations on the MATA bus in Memphis.(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man was arrested for indecent exposure while on a bus.

The incident occurred on July 25, around 12:25 p.m., when Memphis Police officers responded to a call about a male suspect masturbating on a MATA bus.

The bus driver stated the man approached her to advise that he missed his stop, and asked if it was OK to ride around until he was back at his stop.

The driver noticed while talking with the man, through the bus window, that the man’s pants were down.

When she turned around, she noticed the man masturbating.

The victim was shown photos of the suspect and identified Perry Williams.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance footage of the incident and found Williams was masturbating in several locations on the bus, while talking to the driver.

Williams is charged with indecent exposure.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Zurik Investigations: Drained Pt. 3
ZURIK: New Orleans’ refusal to pay judgments leaves victims suffering
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District

Latest News

FILE - People line up for a commercial bus that will take them to the San Antonio airport at a...
US to issue ID to migrants awaiting deportation proceedings
FILE PHOTO - For President Joe Biden, the $739 billion plan can help lower inflation, cut the...
Biden, Republicans spar over impact of Dems’ economic plan
The HNC Lock Complex will include 110-foot-wide sector gates
Coastal parishes hope to tap into billions of federal dollars for restoration and flood projects
Lakeview burglaries
NOPD seeks help from the public in identifying Lakeview-area burglar