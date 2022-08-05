NOPD seeks help from the public in identifying Lakeview-area burglar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is asking for the public’s help with identifying a burglar dressed in a construction vest and hard hat that investigators say has been breaking into homes in the Lakeview and Lake Vista neighborhoods.

“All your security that you’ve ever felt is gone,” one victim said.

“I’m just numb,” another victim said. “Where do we go from here? What happens to our neighborhood?”

Both neighbors we spoke to asked to remain anonymous as they described what this thief did while breaking into their homes.

“He busted the glass door out and cut the cable thinking he was going to disable the alarm,” one victim on Argonne Boulevard said.

Luckily the alarm still went off Tuesday around noon.

That’s why you only see the thief on surveillance video spending a few minutes in that resident’s home before he heads next door, where the neighbor says he was scared off by the dog.

The thief, on foot, eventually circled back around the block to get his car, a silver Toyota Camry.

“Police knew who he was. He’s been around for three or four weeks, hitting a house almost every day,” the victim said.

He dresses in a high visibility vest and hard hat, seemingly, so he fits in, making people believe he belongs at these homes while the homeowners aren’t around.

Tuesday the NOPD says he stole jewelry from three homes. The homeowner on Argonne says he didn’t get anything valuable, but his neighbor on General Haig wasn’t as lucky.

“Everything you can imagine from jewelry, cash, sporting goods, to firearms, and it’s a real violation,” the other victim said.

He was broken into on Friday and the thief was in the home for 12 minutes.

“The perpetrator had cut several phone lines, internet, video surveillance, alarm and that made it even more horrifying and it’s truly like a feeling from a scary movie when all those little checkboxes are ticked off and to learn that he’s armed,” the victim on General Haig said.

Both neighbors are grateful for the men and women of the Third District who are trying their hardest to keep up.

“They responded to these calls for service immediately. They were here, they were very thorough. They returned my calls, a detective followed up,” the victim on General Haig said. “It’s the same detective who has been to my home no less than now four times for four separate incidents at my at my residence and they’ve been wonderful.”

Neighbors say they’re dealing with everything from cars stolen by armed juveniles and shots fired to handle pulling and shattered windows.

“I had neighbors from up and down my block, come in and say their car got broken into, their car’s been rummaged through,” the victim on Argonne said. “Where do we go? What do we do when can we get some relief and get some help?”

Many neighbors say they’ve been on edge more than ever recently.

“A homeowner can only ask themselves so many times, how can I justify staying in this neighborhood, in this house, in this city where the crime is so terrible, consistently?”

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

