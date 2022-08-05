BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help identifying man wanted for armed robbery

A man is wanted for robbing a store at gunpoint in Chalmette Thursday evening
A man is wanted for robbing a store at gunpoint in Chalmette Thursday evening(St. Bernard Parish Sheriff Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A man is wanted for robbing a store at gunpoint in Chalmette Thursday evening, according to St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann.

Just before 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call in reference to an armed robbery at a business in the 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette.

During an investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau obtained video surveillance of the incident which showed the male suspect entering the business, with a weapon and demanding merchandise and cash from employees.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5′9″ tall and about 150lbs.

He was seen carrying a navy blue or black backpack and he was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, brown work boots, black surgical-type gloves and a blue surgical face mask.

Anyone knowing the identity and/or whereabouts of this suspect, or any other information relating to this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Zurik Investigations: Drained Pt. 3
ZURIK: New Orleans’ refusal to pay judgments leaves victims suffering
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

LSU will have over four weeks to figure out who will be QB1.
LSU kicks off training camp with all eyes on the QB spot
Homeowners insurance follow up
Another insurance company drops out of La., as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
Facial recognition
New Orleans City Council votes on safeguards for facial recognition technology
NOPD policy changes; Mayor Cantrell
‘My focus is on those officers’: Mayor Cantrell outlines steps to help retain police officers