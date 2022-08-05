St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help identifying man wanted for armed robbery

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A man is wanted for robbing a store at gunpoint in Chalmette Thursday evening, according to St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann.

Just before 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call in reference to an armed robbery at a business in the 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette.

During an investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau obtained video surveillance of the incident which showed the male suspect entering the business, with a weapon and demanding merchandise and cash from employees.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5′9″ tall and about 150lbs.

He was seen carrying a navy blue or black backpack and he was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, brown work boots, black surgical-type gloves and a blue surgical face mask.

Anyone knowing the identity and/or whereabouts of this suspect, or any other information relating to this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

