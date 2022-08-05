BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sun and storms this weekend

Rain and storms likely middle of next week
Rain and storms increase middle of next week
Rain and storms increase middle of next week(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A typical August weekend with a mix of sun and storms. The storms will be moving along fairly nicely on a southeast Gulf breeze but as always a few spots could see some big downpours. Outside of any storms expect the usual heat and humidity with temperatures around 90 and the heat index near 100 degrees in the afternoon.

Next week begins with more of the same. Changes are expected by the middle and end of next week with an increase in rain and storms as a tropical wave moves into the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front moves into Northern Mississippi.

As of Friday, no tropical development is expected for the next five days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say

Latest News

Man killed on Elysian Fields Avenue
Man killed on Elysian Fields Avenue
FILE - Rapper Mystikal performs during the Legends of Southern Hip Hop Tour at the Fox Theatre...
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
Chris Olave producing strong training camp for the Saints
Saints first-round pick WR Chris Olave turning heads in training camp
FILE - Albert Woodfox pumps his fist as he arrives on stage during his first public appearance...
Albert Woodfox, Louisiana inmate who spent decades in solitary, dies of COVID-19