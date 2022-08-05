Sun and storms this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A typical August weekend with a mix of sun and storms. The storms will be moving along fairly nicely on a southeast Gulf breeze but as always a few spots could see some big downpours. Outside of any storms expect the usual heat and humidity with temperatures around 90 and the heat index near 100 degrees in the afternoon.

Next week begins with more of the same. Changes are expected by the middle and end of next week with an increase in rain and storms as a tropical wave moves into the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front moves into Northern Mississippi.

As of Friday, no tropical development is expected for the next five days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.