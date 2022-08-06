BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

4 killed in Ohio; man called ‘armed and dangerous’ sought

Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to a fatal...
Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to a fatal shooting. They say he is "likely armed and dangerous."(Butler Township Police via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say four people were shot to death in Ohio and a man considered armed and dangerous is being sought.

Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were sent shortly after noon Friday after a report of shots fired.

Chief John Porter said four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names weren’t released and police said the motive for the shooting wasn’t yet clear.

Investigators in Ohio believe the suspect in a fatal shooting, 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, fled...
Investigators in Ohio believe the suspect in a fatal shooting, 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, fled the scene in a 2007 white Ford Edge SUV with an Ohio license plate number JES9806.(Butler Township Police via CNN Newsource)

Police are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was believed to have fled the area in a sport utility vehicle and was considered “armed and dangerous.”

A message seeking comment was left Saturday at a number listed in his name.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says

Latest News

Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Choco Taco may make a return, Klondike says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls
Kayshon Boutte is a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
LSU's Kayshon Boutte looking to solidify his standing as a top WR in the country
Members of the Dnipro-1 regiment carry logs to fortify their position near Sloviansk, Donetsk...
Russian forces begin assault on two eastern Ukraine cities