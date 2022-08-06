After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Thomas & Tyrann return to team drills

Saturday was a big day for Michael Thomas and Tyrann Mathieu. Both players participated in team periods for the first time all training camp.

In Thomas’ case, Dennis Allen wasn’t lying when he told us that he’d be doing them ‘pretty soon’ after Friday’s practice. Thomas opened the first team period with a reception on a slant route. Jameis Winston wanted to open the second team period with a fade to Thomas, but Paulson Adebo was there to break up the pass. Thomas caught another slant two plays later, but Bradley Roby forced a fumble that was recovered by Mathieu. He had another reception on an out-route from Ian Book.

In Mathieu’s case, he spent most of the day with the first team alongside Marcus Maye. That’s certainly welcomed news as it relates to their chemistry. Aside from the fumble recovery, Mathieu appeared to have a tackle at line of scrimmage during red zone on Dwayne Washington.

Take Two: Offensive big plays

The offense had some explosive plays Saturday. Winston found Chris Olave on an over route wide open for about a 20-yard gain. There appeared to be a coverage bust on the play as Olave was all alone in the middle of the field.

On the very next play, Mark Ingram took a handoff to the left, turned the corner and raced for big yardage.

During the second team period, Winston found Olave on a deep out route. Adebo was playing soft coverage on the play.

Take Three: Red Zone work

While the earlier team periods belonged to the offense, the red zone work favored more of the defense. Winston overthrew Adam Trautman on a seven/corner route in the end zone. Adebo was there in coverage.

Cam Jordan had a strong tackle for loss on Tony Jones, Jr., while Payton Turner disrupted a screen pass and batted it down in the backfield. Turner came close to sacking Book during the period as well.

The best offensive play of the red zone session came when Andy Dalton found Devine Ozigbo on an option route for a touchdown. Abram Smith closed things out with a touchdown run on an inside zone.

Take Four: Participation Report

Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, D’Marco Jackson, Marcus Davenport, C.J. Gardner-Johnson (family related), Jaleel Johnson and Rahid Shaheed all did not practice.

Hill and Davenport both did work after practice.

Take Five: Other Observations

Kaden Elliss and Andrew Dowell both had nice pass break-ups during the seven-on-seven period.

The fan attendance at practice looked to be the biggest of camp. Too bad lightning forced practice indoors midway, thus forcing most of those fans to miss most of the work.

It’s an off day for Saints player Sunday. The team will be back to work Monday at 9am.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.