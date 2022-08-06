BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

DE BJ Ojulari will wear No. 18 for LSU

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari will be the next player to have the honor of wearing the No. 18 jersey for the Tigers.

Head coach Brian Kelly made the announcement on Saturday, Aug. 6. Kelly said it is believed that Ojulari embodies what the No. 18 represents.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior from Marietta, Ga. had 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old girl died and a 2-year-old boy was left critically injured Sunday (Aug. 7) after...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU unranked on Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll; Tigers continue to work
Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins is committing on Wednesday.
With Shelton Sampson locked into LSU, who’s next up?
LSU's 2023 class has 18 commits
5-star Shelton Sampson commits to LSU...so who's next?
LSU running back Noah Cain (21)
Penn St. transfer Noah Cain looks to help LSU rushing attack