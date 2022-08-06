‘Do everything’ wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is healthy, and ready for award winning 2022 season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the most dynamic and talented players on the LSU roster is receiver Kayshon Boutte. He’s a projected first-round pick, and wearing the sacred No. 7 jersey.

“It feels great. Not too many people get to wear it. So knowing that I’m one of those people that have the honor of wearing that number is a blessing. I talked with Tyrann Mathieu a little bit. That’s one that did reach out to me. We kind of talked about a little bit. He visited a month or two ago. He talked to the whole team. Kind of walked around the indoor, talked about everything going on,” said wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

“The easier question is what you don’t like about his game. He’s the guy that can really do everything. He can play in the slot, be a mismatch on a safety, put him outside and he’s trouble on a corner. He does everything great. Great hands, great route running, super fast. There’s not too many things you can say the guy doesn’t do well,” said linebacker Mike Jones, Jr.

“It’s a great feeling to be back. It’s been a long ten months. I’ve been watching, it’s kind of hard. Different place mentally, there’s a lot going on. I worked to be back. It’s a great feeling to be back. Go out every day, practice with an attitude, aggressive, just excited,” said Boutte.

One of Boutte’s big goals is winning the Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in the country. Ja’Marr Chase also grabbed this honor.

