FFF: The Saints valued at $3.26 billion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We breakdown how much the Saints are worth and how that compares to the rest of the NFL, there’s a newcomer in world soccer, and lobster rolls in NOLA.

FOOTBALL

Back in 1985, Tom Benson bought the Saints for $70 million. Today, the Black and Gold owned by widow, Gayle, are worth $3.26 billion according to Sportico.

Now $3.26 billion is a ton of money, but by NFL standards, it only makes you the 25th richest franchise in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys hold down the No. 1 spot, with a $7.64 billion valuation. That’s the richest franchise in any sport. Jerry Jones bought the team for $150 million in 1989.

The newly minted Super Bowl champ L.A. Rams check in at No. 2 at $5.91 billion. In the 32nd spot, the franchise L.A. beat in the Super Bowl, Cincinnati. The Bengals bring up the rear valued at $2.84 billion.

If you’re thinking of buying an NFL franchise, there’s a number that you need to hit. The Broncos just sold for $4.65 billion to Walmart heir Rob Walton.

Gayle Benson doesn’t plan to sell the Saints. She’ll keep it until her final days on this earth.

As documented in a Lee Zurik story, Gayle’s estate would sell the Saints, and give all the money from the sale back to the community.

The Saints valuation will continue to move up as the years go by. The NFL’s new TV contracts with Amazon and possibly with Apple for Sunday Ticket, will have the franchise pushing $4 billion soon enough.

Benson’s other professional team, the Pelicans, is worth 1.35 billion dollars. That’s last in the NBA out of 30 teams.

FÚTBOL

Back in 1999, Brandi Chastain spurred a generation of women’s soccer in America when she helped the United States to World Cup glory.

Chloe Kelly channels her inner Brandi Chastain with this goal for the #Lionesses. #Eng up 2-1.



pic.twitter.com/XYknfJLUd8 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) July 31, 2022

Twenty-three years later, Chloe Kelly appears to be doing the same for England. Her goal gave the “Lionesses” a victory over Germany in the European Championships.

She went full Chastain by ripping off her jersey after the winning goal.

England won in front of a crowd of 87,192—the biggest-ever attendance for a European Championship match, men’s or women’s.

England and U.S.A. will play a match in October at Wembley Stadium. Those tickets sold out in a day, all 65,000 of them.

So the old guard, United States, and the new kids on the block, England, will play in a sold out stadium. That will no doubt ignite another generation of World Cup dreamers’.

FOOD

The hottest new pop-up in New Orleans serves...lobster rolls. Yes, you read that right, the taste of New England is now in New Orleans thanks to Joel’s Lobster Rolls.

The warm lobster with melted butter and served on a toasted bun has become a quick fan favorite in the city. Lines can stretch down the block to try the lobster roll cooked up by New England native Joel Griffin.

The pop-up post weekly where they’ll be located on Instagram. Get there early, it’s quite the popular dish these days.

