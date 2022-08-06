BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Summer days this weekend

Sun and a few afternoon storms
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Typical August weather sticks around this weekend.

Sunshine and some afternoon storms are possible each day. Highs climb into the low 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

The beginning of the work week will be similar, before rain chances increase through the middle of the week with an increase in Gulf moisture.

