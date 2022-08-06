LSU lands 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Purple and Gold pulled in their biggest 2023 recruit on Saturday with the commitment of 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson.
The 6′3.5″, 190-pound receiver made the announcement at Catholic High’s gym.
On3 recruiting service ranks the Catholic High senior the fourth-best wide receiver in the country. He’s also the No. 3 overall recruit in the state.
This could be the start of some big things for Brian Kelly and his staff in August. LSU could pull in four other recruits from “The Boot” in August.
Next in line could be Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins. The QB decommitted from Purdue this week. LSU is a heavy favorite to land the 4-star recruit.
Collins is the highest-rated uncommitted QB in the 2023 class. On3 ranks him the 12th best QB in the class.
Sampson is the highest-rated recruit in LSU’s class of 18 commits.
Here’s the full list of 2023 commits:
Shelton Sampson, WR, 5-star, Catholic High
Tyree Adams, LT, 4-star, St. Augustine
Kaleb Jackson, RB, 4-star, Baton Rouge
Paul Mubenga, OT, 4-star, Buford, GA.
Whit Weeks, LB, 3-star, Watkinsville, GA.
Jalen Brown, WR, 4-star, Miami, FL.
Jeremiah Hughes, CB, 3-star, Las Vegas, NV.
Dashawn Womack, DL, 4-star, Baltimore, MD.
Darron Reed, DL, 4-star, Columbus, GA.
Ashton Stamps, CB, 3-star, Rummel
Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana
Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas
Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California
Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.
Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.
Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.
Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.
