LSU lands 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson

On3 recruiting service ranks Shelton Sampson the fourth-best wide receiver in the country. He’s...
On3 recruiting service ranks Shelton Sampson the fourth-best wide receiver in the country. He’s also the No. 3 overall recruit in the state.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Purple and Gold pulled in their biggest 2023 recruit on Saturday with the commitment of 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson.

The 6′3.5″, 190-pound receiver made the announcement at Catholic High’s gym.

On3 recruiting service ranks the Catholic High senior the fourth-best wide receiver in the country. He’s also the No. 3 overall recruit in the state.

This could be the start of some big things for Brian Kelly and his staff in August. LSU could pull in four other recruits from “The Boot” in August.

Next in line could be Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins. The QB decommitted from Purdue this week. LSU is a heavy favorite to land the 4-star recruit.

Collins is the highest-rated uncommitted QB in the 2023 class. On3 ranks him the 12th best QB in the class.

Sampson is the highest-rated recruit in LSU’s class of 18 commits.

Here’s the full list of 2023 commits:

Shelton Sampson, WR, 5-star, Catholic High

Tyree Adams, LT, 4-star, St. Augustine

Kaleb Jackson, RB, 4-star, Baton Rouge

Paul Mubenga, OT, 4-star, Buford, GA.

Whit Weeks, LB, 3-star, Watkinsville, GA.

Jalen Brown, WR, 4-star, Miami, FL.

Jeremiah Hughes, CB, 3-star, Las Vegas, NV.

Dashawn Womack, DL, 4-star, Baltimore, MD.

Darron Reed, DL, 4-star, Columbus, GA.

Ashton Stamps, CB, 3-star, Rummel

Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana

Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

