Man shot to death Friday in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Friday morning (Aug. 5) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.

Police identified the victim as Lamar Ford.

According to the NOPD, Ford was in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, between Urquhart and North Villere streets, when a gunman stepped out of a vehicle and shot him several times. The shooting was reported at 11:14 a.m.

The suspects fled the scene but police have not provided a description of their vehicle, nor said whether they have developed a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide division or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

