Penn St. transfer Noah Cain looks to help LSU rushing attack

LSU running back Noah Cain (21)
LSU running back Noah Cain (21)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is hoping to be able to find a consistent rushing attack this season.

It’s the last at-bat for senior running back John Emery, after missing all of last year because he was academically ineligible. Emery will perhaps be complimented well by newcomer Noah Cain.

Cain is a baton rouge native who attended the IMG Academy, before spending the last three years at Penn State.

He’s had some injuries but says he’s now 100% and thrilled to be back in the state capital.

