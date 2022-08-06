BBB Accredited Business
Tulane favored by 30 points in their opener against UMass

Tulane opens their 2022 season against UMass.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tulane Green Wave should roll in their opener if you pay attention to betting lines. Tulane is favored by a monster 30 points (according to Caesars Sportsbook) over the University of Massachusetts in their Sept. 3 matchup.

Tulane finished 2-10 last season overall, and 6-6 against the spread.

UMass finished the 2021 season 1-11 (beating the University of Connecticut), and 4-8 against the number.

Tulane made bowl games in three consecutive seasons (2018-20), but last year injuries and a tough non-conference schedule hampered the Wave’s campaign.

