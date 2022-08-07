9 people shot in ‘mass shooting’ outside OTR bar, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating what they call a “mass shooting” in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets.

Lieutenant Colonel Mike John says there was an active shooter in the area and multiple shots were fired, wounding nine people.

The victims were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and none are in critical condition, according to Lt. Col. John.

He said an officer fired one shot at the suspect as that person fled the scene but it’s not known whether the shooter was wounded.

“Seen people running and it was just melee. Chaos. I actually saw the cops running down the street trying to find the guy who they were looking for,” a witness said.

Radio traffic indicates officers on the scene were trying to break up a large crowd, “Car 50, we’re gonna do another bang grenade. Standby. Car 50, I copy. Another flash bang going out, trying to push the crowd back.”

There was another shooting in the Central Business District and police say at least two people were injured.

Lt. Colonel John says they do not know if the shootings in OTR and the CBD are connected.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with video of the shooting to please contact them as they continue their investigation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story both online and on air.

Autoplay Caption

Evidence markers follow a trail of blood all the way to Sycamore St. Police say of the 9 people hospitalized none are in critical condition. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/1ItzXlv21F — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) August 7, 2022

Investigators are walking thru Ziegler Park and at the intersection of Sycamore and 13th right now. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/9eiDUoOUbq — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) August 7, 2022

I just spoke with an employee of Mr.Pitiful’s who said they were working the door. He said all of a sudden “all hell broke loose.” They said they heard 15-20 gun shots, “It sounded like packs of fire crackers going off.” They saw multiple people taken away on stretchers. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Mt1qmzW8AT — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) August 7, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.