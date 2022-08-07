Art lovers flock back to Julia Street for White Linen Night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of art lovers descended upon Julia Street galleries Saturday night (Aug. 6) for New Orleans’ first White Linen Night in three years.

Patrons dressed in white and sipped drinks as they sauntered through vibrant displays of local and nationally known artists, who joined gallery owners in celebration of the first White Linen Night since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s good to be back!” said attendee Bonnie Katalenich.

“Lord, I love it so much,” agreed Lisa Bourgeouis. “The art is amazing. The food is amazing.”

Michael Matassa, owner of the M Contemporary art gallery and son of famed New Orleans music producer Cosimo Matassa, said the return of White Linen Night after its hiatus is a much-needed boost for the downtown arts district.

“It’s another step in the sense of normality,” Matassa said, “which everybody is ready for. .. It’s been a slow build-back, because tourism dropped off dramatically.

Artists such as Will Smith said he feels lucky to be part of the event and to have his works on display.

“It’s been a struggle,” Smith said. “It think it’s been the same kind of struggle for us as it has been for every other industry (during the pandemic). ... It’s just so refreshing to see this huge turnout and the joy and the enthusiasm for the New Orleans Arts District.”

The Arts District was created in the 1990s, as a way to improve the Warehouse District of New Orleans. White Linen Night was held for more than two decades until the public health emergency, and encourages tourists and locals to explore the city’s art scene.

“There’s so much more to New Orleans than just the (French) Quarter,” Smith said. “This is that adjacent neighborhood that is so vibrant with galleries and restaurants.”

