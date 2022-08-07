BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Art lovers flock back to Julia Street for White Linen Night

By Olivia Vidal
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of art lovers descended upon Julia Street galleries Saturday night (Aug. 6) for New Orleans’ first White Linen Night in three years.

Patrons dressed in white and sipped drinks as they sauntered through vibrant displays of local and nationally known artists, who joined gallery owners in celebration of the first White Linen Night since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s good to be back!” said attendee Bonnie Katalenich.

“Lord, I love it so much,” agreed Lisa Bourgeouis. “The art is amazing. The food is amazing.”

Michael Matassa, owner of the M Contemporary art gallery and son of famed New Orleans music producer Cosimo Matassa, said the return of White Linen Night after its hiatus is a much-needed boost for the downtown arts district.

“It’s another step in the sense of normality,” Matassa said, “which everybody is ready for. .. It’s been a slow build-back, because tourism dropped off dramatically.

Artists such as Will Smith said he feels lucky to be part of the event and to have his works on display.

“It’s been a struggle,” Smith said. “It think it’s been the same kind of struggle for us as it has been for every other industry (during the pandemic). ... It’s just so refreshing to see this huge turnout and the joy and the enthusiasm for the New Orleans Arts District.”

The Arts District was created in the 1990s, as a way to improve the Warehouse District of New Orleans. White Linen Night was held for more than two decades until the public health emergency, and encourages tourists and locals to explore the city’s art scene.

“There’s so much more to New Orleans than just the (French) Quarter,” Smith said. “This is that adjacent neighborhood that is so vibrant with galleries and restaurants.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says

Latest News

An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
9 people shot in mass shooting outside OTR bar, police say
Severe weather in SWLA - Oct. 27
Man arrested after police chase on I-610 Saturday evening, police say
Return of White Linen Night
Return of White Linen Night
FOX 8 school supply drive
FOX 8 school supply drive