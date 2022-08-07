Forecasters give wave off coast of Africa 40 percent chance of forming tropical depression over Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A storm wave off the western coast of Africa has a 40 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression over the Atlantic Ocean by midweek, forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday (Aug. 7).

The tropical wave was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the far eastern Atlantic, but forecasters said “environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves westward.”

The disturbance was given a near-zero percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours, but a medium 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next five days. The disturbance was moving west-northwestward at 15-20 mph, the NHC said.

