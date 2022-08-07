Girl killed, boy critically injured in double stabbing in Florida neighborhood, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A girl was killed and a boy critically injured Sunday (Aug. 7) in what New Orleans police described as a double stabbing in the Florida neighborhood.

The juveniles were reported injured at 11:17 a.m., police said, at a location in the 3100 block of Law Street. Police did not immediately disclose the ages of the young victims.

The victims were rushed by private vehicle for treatment at a hospital, where the girl later died. Police said the male victim was listed in critical condition, but gave no details of his injuries.

Police have not revealed the circumstances of the stabbings, nor said whether a suspect or motive was known.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.