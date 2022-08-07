BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Storms and hot sun before more rain

Moisture and rain chances hike by midweek
Rain chances this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The end of the weekend and the start of the week remain fairly typical of the time of year, but midweek rain chances increase.

Sunday highs will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. August pop-up showers are expected in the afternoon through early evening.

A similar story carries into the beginning of the work week, but shifts by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moisture begins to surge into the region midweek, bringing more widespread rain chances to the region.

