Man arrested after police chase on I-610 Saturday evening, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was arrested following a police chase Saturday evening on I-610.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Louisiana State Trooper observed a 2012 Dodge Journey disregard a traffic signal on Williams Blvd near I-10 in Jefferson Parish.

The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver of the Dodge refused and fled from the trooper which led to a pursuit.

The driver of the Dodge, later identified as 32-year-old Danearl Brown Jr. of Laplace. He intentionally rammed a Louisiana State Police vehicle. Brown Jr. eventually abandoned his vehicle on I-610 at Franklin Avenue in Orleans Parish and began to flee on foot.

Troopers were able to take Brown Jr. into custody without further incident. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries then arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Jail for reckless operation, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, aggravated criminal damage to property and felon in possession of a firearm.

No troopers were injured during the incident.

