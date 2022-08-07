Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana congressman and longtime state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) in Baton Rouge at age 88, family members said.

Tributes for the former chairman of the state’s Democratic Party began pouring in Sunday, including a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called Leach “a friend, a mentor and a true gentleman.”

“Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state,” the governor said in the statement. “From the Louisiana Legislature to Congress to his many civic contributions, Buddy worked to make life better for all Louisianans.

“When I decided to run for governor, he was one of the first people to encourage me. In addition to being a strong leader, he also had a heart for giving back and generously supported the efforts of Donna’s Louisiana First Foundation to enrich the lives of children. He was a friend, a mentor, and a true gentleman. Donna and I are praying for his family and all who were blessed to know him.”

Edwards has ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Leach’s funeral.

Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state. From the Louisiana Legislature to Congress to his many civic contributions, Buddy worked to make life better for all Louisianans. Donna and I are praying for his family and all who were blessed to know him. #lagov pic.twitter.com/thi2UBU5C8 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 7, 2022

New Orleans Congressman Troy Carter reacted to Leach’s death by writing, “Today, Louisiana lost a legend.”

Today, Louisiana lost a legend. Congressman, State Representative, Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, but most importantly a husband and father. My prayers go out to his family. Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/g4DfaVThfe — Congressman Troy A. Carter (@RepTroyCarter) August 7, 2022

Leach was elected in 1978 to serve one term in Congress, but was elected four times to the state house representing his district in northwestern Louisiana, the first time in 1968. He served as chairman of the state’s powerful Ways and Means committee with the backing of former Governor Edwin Edwards and then-Speaker John Alario.

Buddy Leach was a dear friend and a faithful and ardent supporter of many Democrats here in Lousiana and around the country. Buddy was well known and well respected in prominent political circles in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge and in Washington D.C. — Mary Landrieu (@SenLandrieu) August 7, 2022

Related coverage

Former U.S., state lawmaker Buddy Leach dies at 88

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.