After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #11

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Winston exits practice early

Much to our surprise, as the Saints moved into their second team period/red zone work Monday, Andy Dalton, not Jameis Winston, was with first team. It was unusual, because Winston had just done the running team period a few minutes earlier.

Winston somehow exited the field without many noticing until that red zone period began. Dennis Allen said Winston ‘tweaked his foot’ on a roll-out during the seven-on-seven period and went in to get evaluated.

No other information was provided. Obviously, this is a huge development to monitor as camp progresses. Winston has been having a good camp to date.

Take Two: C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates

After being present but not participating in a few practices with a reported contract-related issue, C.J. Gardner-Johnson was back on the field. CJGJ ran with the second team most of the day at the nickel.

He looked a little rusty in the one-on-one drills and was beaten three times. However, he recovered during the seven-on-seven session with a pass break-up. During the red zone period, he ran a play perfectly pre-snap, jumped Deonte Harty’s route, but wasn’t quite able to get his hands on the pass resulting in a touchdown. It appeared Gardner-Johnson left practice early as well. No other information was given.

Take Three: Taysom Hill sighting

The other big sighting on the field was Taysom Hill wearing a red, no-contact jersey. Hill did some walkthrough and routes on air. It was the first time he’d been on the field since injuring his ribs over a week ago.

Hill didn’t do any team periods but the fact that he was out there doing something is an encouraging sign for him.

Take Four: Top Plays

Michael Thomas vs Paulson Adebo has become the must-see, one-on-one battle of camp. Adebo won the first rep with a pass break up on the sideline. Thomas won the next rep with a fade route and contested catch over Adebo. But in their last rep, Adebo got the best of Thomas on an in-breaking route where Adebo was able to match Thomas’ physicality.

Linebacker Pete Werner and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle combined to stop Alvin Kamara during the first team period.

Dalton connected with Juwan Johnson for a touchdown during the red zone period. Johnson was able to get inside leverage on a slant and used his body to shield the defender away.

Ian Book had one of his best practices of camp highlighted by a zone read run where he cut on dime and faked out J.T. Gray in route to the end zone. Book also connected with Kirk Merritt in the end zone for a touchdown. Merritt did a nice job with the contested catch. Book closed out the period with a bootleg pass to Malcolm Brown for a score. Book went perfect during the two-minute period to close out practice.

Take Five: Other Observations

- The Saints had officials at practice for the first time in camp.

- Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and defensive end Marcus Davenport were working on the side with a trainer.

- Wil Lutz went 6/6 on field goals including a 52 and 56-yarder.

- Saints practice once again started outside but shifted indoors due to lightning in the area.

- The team returns Tuesday for practice #12 at 9am.

