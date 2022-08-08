BBB Accredited Business
Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches

Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old...
Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the Jan. 13, 2022, death of Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches.(Lake Charles Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches.

Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the Jan. 13, 2022, death of Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.

Cox was arrested Friday in Lake Charles.

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said a family member found Deshotel dead in his home around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. The family member had not heard from Deshotel since Monday.

Deshotel’s 2021 black Nissan Murano was missing from the residence.

Fondel said detectives received results from the Southwest Louisiana Crime Laboratory that connected Cox to the murder through DNA.

