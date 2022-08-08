BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: August weather lives up to its name; rain, storms and heat

Bruce: August means sun, storms and tropics come alive
Bruce: August means sun, storms and tropics come alive
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - August is a month that is most known for heat, humidity, spotty shower’s, downpours and heat. Also its the month we really start talking about the tropics.

For your Monday, expect that right mixture of heat and storms to play out through the day today. Rain coverage will be around 40% with most of that activity coming during the middle of the day as the sea breeze progresses inland. Some downpours will occur but the movement of storms should keep rain totals in check. Highs will be near 90.

As the week goes on, I have my eyes on a tropical wave that will cross the Gulf come Wednesday into Thursday. This should push a large moisture fetch into the area leading to a ramp-up of storms by late week. It’s at this point I bring rain chances up to 60-70% coverage and we’ll have to watch for some heavier rainfall totals by then. Slowly we should flip back to normal summer by next weekend.

In the tropics, we do have a wave moving off the coast of Africa that has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. Model guidance has really backed off on this ever organizing much and it’s so far out there, it really is barely enough to mention. The tropical wave crossing the Gulf has my attention a bit more just because we’ll see some rain from it.

