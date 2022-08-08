FFF: LSU misses out on ranking in preseason college football poll

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We dive into LSU missing out on a preseason ranking, a review of the first weekend in the English Premier League, and some bad news for a Popeyes location.

FOOTBALL

For the first time since the beginning of the Nick Saban era, the Purple and Gold were shut out of the coaches’ preseason college football poll.

In 1999, Gerry Dinardo’s LSU Tigers went 3-8. Last season, Ed Orgeron’s squad went 6-7. So it’s understandable in both instances that LSU missed out.

By the way, Saban’s 2000 team went 8-4. I expect Brian Kelly’s first LSU team to finish around the same record. Possibly a little higher at 9-3.

In a shock to no one, Alabama is the preseason No. 1. That’s even though they lost the national championship to Georgia last year.

But when you have a loaded roster, and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, in the fold, you get that ranking.

The Georgia Bulldogs start at No. 3. Right in front of them, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The biggest surprise, the Texas Longhorns. They finished last season with a 5-7 record (that included a loss to Kansas).

We’ll know quickly what Texas is about in 2022. They host Alabama in Week 2. A game you can watch locally on FOX 8.

Oh, I’m checking that one out.

FÚTBOL

This past weekend, I watched six full games of the English Premier League. It was the curtain-raiser on the EPL, and it no doubt delivered.

I checked out: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, Liverpool vs. Fulham, Southampton vs. Tottenham, Chelsea vs. Everton, Brighton vs. Manchester United, and Manchester City vs. West Ham United.

Here’s my thoughts on the “Big 6.”

Arsenal is going to score a ton of goals, but defense will let them down. They fight for a top-4 spot.

Liverpool tied Fulham, but they’ll be just fine in the title race. I think they’re second-best in the Prem.

Tottenham will be riveting to watch as usual, good and bad. They’ll also light up the scoreboard, and I think get into the top-4 again.

Chelsea don’t have enough firepower on offense. They won’t win the crown this year.

Manchester United will be a mid-table team this season. Way too many holes in the roster. It’s going to be a loooooong season on the red side of Manchester.

Manchester City’s new signing, Erling Haaland, ripped the net twice against West Ham. He’ll score a ton more goals this season. “The Citizens” posses a stacked roster, and they’re favorites in my mind to win the championship.

FOOD

The Popeyes on the corner of South Carrollton and Earhart suffered fire damage on Thursday morning. I drove by on Saturday, and the fried chicken spot was boarded up.

A total bummer for the workers, patrons, and owner of the establishment.

It’s the busiest Popeyes in the city. Here’s hoping it has a speedy recovery.

On a positive note with Popeyes. For the second time in a row, the location on St. Charles Avenue had spicy chicken and I was served in a timely manner.

It’s the small victories that you remember.

