FOX 8 will broadcast both Saints MNF games this year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE-FOX 8, Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi’s home for Saints football, is proud to announce our partnership with ESPN to broadcast both New Orleans Saints Monday Night Football games this season! FOX 8 will bring no less than 13 Saints games to the Who Dat Nation including all three preseason games.

“We are thrilled FOX 8 will bring so many Saints games along with the two premier Monday Night Football games from ESPN this season,” said WVUE-TV General Manager Mikel Schaefer. “As the home of Saints football, we are also very proud to bring all three preseason games through our Gray Television Network and eight other regular season games to the best fans in the NFL!”

The Saints kick off the 2022/23 season Saturday (Aug. 13) with the first of three preseason games to be broadcast on FOX 8. This will be the eighth season FOX 8 is the anchor for the Saints Preseason Network, producing, broadcasting, and distributing the games to 15 affiliate stations throughout the gulf coast region. Along with the games, FOX 8 produces the Saints Pregame Show, Halftime Show, and Post Game Show. All three shows are anchored by FOX 8 Sports Director Juan Kincaid and former Saint and Super Bowl Champion Jermon Bushrod.

An elevated interior general view is seen of Caesars Superdome during an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman) (Tyler Kaufman | AP)

SAINTS NEWS

After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #10

Saints first-round pick Chris Olave producing impressive training camp showing

Mathieu thanks Saints for support during absence from camp

FOX 8 kicks off the regular season Sunday, September 11 at noon with the first of three straight weeks of the Saints battling division rivals. In week one, the Black & Gold are on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Then, Head Coach Dennis Allen makes his regular-season home debut at the Ceasars Superdome as they take on the legendary Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Week three finds the Saints in Carolina for a noon kickoff with the Panthers. FOX 8 will then broadcast the Saints hosting Seattle at noon on Sun., Oct. 9.

This November, FOX 8 is the only station where local viewers can see Saints football. It all starts on Mon., Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. as the Saints make their ESPN Monday Night Football debut on FOX 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.

In week 10 (11/13) the Saints travel to Pittsburgh for a noon showdown. Week 11 (11/20) features the Saints hosting Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams with a noon kick-off followed by week 12 (11/27) when the Saints head west to take on the 49ers at 3:25 p.m.

December starts off with our second ESPN Monday Night Football game. This time the Saints travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Bucs at 7 p.m. Then the Saints kick off the new year on FOX 8 with their second-to-last regular season game on New Year’s Day in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

An exterior general view of Caesars Superdome is seen after an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman) (Tyler Kaufman | AP)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.