Jameis Winston ‘tweaks his foot’ at practice on Monday

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston tweaked his foot at practice on Monday. The veteran quarterback left practice early to get the injury evaluated.

Winston missed a major portion of last season after suffering a torn ACL. He was 5-2 as a starter.

Winston has been wearing a knee brace the entire training camp.

Winston signed a two-year extension this offseason with the Saints.

