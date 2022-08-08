BBB Accredited Business
Lil Wayne teases ‘Tha Carter VI’ is ‘Coming Soon’ during Young Money Reunion concert

Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WVUE) - Lil Wayne fans get ready, “Tha Carter VI” is coming soon. 39-year-old Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known to the world as Lil Wayne, confirmed he’s working on the sixth installment of “Tha Carter” album series during Drake’s October World Weekend Saturday (Aug. 6) at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

In an Instagram video shared by The Shade Room, Lil Wayne is seen standing on stage with his fellow Young Money superstars, Drake and Nicki Minaj at the reunion concert.

“I’m working on Tha Carter VI, coming soon,” Weezy told the crowd during his onstage reunion with former Young Money labelmates Drake and Nicki Minaj.

There was also a still image that flashed on the video screen that read, “THA CARTER VI” while everyone exited the stage.

Lil Wayne released “Tha Carter V” in September of 2018. The 23-track album featured big rap names like Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Snoop Dog and the late XXXTentacion.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 480,000 equivalent albums sold within the first week of its release. It eventually went platinum in January 2019.

Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

