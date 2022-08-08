LSU unranked on Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll; Tigers continue to work
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was back on the practice field on Monday, Aug. 8, before the Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll was released and left the Tigers off the list.
Here’s a look at the entire top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis):
1. Alabama (54)
2. Ohio State (5)
3. Georgia (6)
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Michigan
7. Texas A&M
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oklahoma State
12. Oregon
13. North Carolina State
14. Michigan State
15. USC
16. Pitt
17. Miami
18. Texas (1)
19. Wake Forest
20. Wisconsin
21. Kentucky
22. Cincinnati
23. Arkansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Houston
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock fielded questions from sports journalists after practice Monday morning.
More to come.
