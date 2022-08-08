LSU unranked on Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll; Tigers continue to work

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was back on the practice field on Monday, Aug. 8, before the Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll was released and left the Tigers off the list.

LSU's quarterbacks continue to work to impress coaches during fall camp, as a starter is yet to be named.

LSU running backs caught passes out of the backfield during drills on Monday, Aug. 8.

Here’s a look at the entire top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis):

1. Alabama (54)

2. Ohio State (5)

3. Georgia (6)

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Michigan

7. Texas A&M

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina State

14. Michigan State

15. USC

16. Pitt

17. Miami

18. Texas (1)

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23. Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Houston

LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock spoke after practice on Monday, Aug. 8.

