Man shot and killed in New Orleans East, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon.

According to NOPD, the incident took place around 5:24 p.m. in the 3900 block of Downman Road. When officers arrived they discovered a male unresponsive with apparent trauma to his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no further information regarding this incident.

