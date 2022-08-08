Man shot and killed in New Orleans East, police say
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon.
According to NOPD, the incident took place around 5:24 p.m. in the 3900 block of Downman Road. When officers arrived they discovered a male unresponsive with apparent trauma to his body.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no further information regarding this incident.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.