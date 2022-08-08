BBB Accredited Business
Off-duty NOPD officer robbed by teenager in French Quarter, police say

An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in...
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday (Aug. 8) in the French Quarter by a 16-year-old suspect who later was arrested, the NOPD said.(MGN)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested after robbing an off-duty New Orleans police officer early Monday (Aug. 8) in the French Quarter, the NOPD said.

Police did not identify the juvenile suspect, nor the off-duty officer he allegedly robbed in the 700 block of St. Louis Street around 2:56 a.m.

The off-duty police officer was riding a bicycle on St. Louis Street between Royal and Bourbon streets when the teen “approached and demanded the victim’s bike.” Police said the officer “did not comply,” and the two began to struggle.

The teen managed to rob the 23-year-old police officer of unspecified “property” before fleeing the scene, but later was found and arrested, the department said.

The 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on allegations of second-degree battery and simple robbery. The NOPD did not disclose injuries sustained by its officer, nor say when or where the suspect was apprehended.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

