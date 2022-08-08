Storms increase this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms stay in the forecast throughout the week. Tuesday is likely the last day of “normal” storm coverage. There will be a mix of sun and storms with many breaks. By Wednesday a tropical wave approaches the area and rain chances go up. The chance for more widespread heavy rain will as well.

The wettest days this week are likely Thursday and Friday. A front will drop south into Mississippi and combine with the tropical wave to produce a lot of downpours.

Looking ahead to the weekend it’s still unclear just how dry it will be. At this time storm coverage will slowly decrease but there will at least be a chance for some storms going into Sunday.

