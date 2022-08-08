BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Storms increase this week

Heavy rain likely by midweek
Heavy rain likely
Heavy rain likely(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms stay in the forecast throughout the week. Tuesday is likely the last day of “normal” storm coverage. There will be a mix of sun and storms with many breaks. By Wednesday a tropical wave approaches the area and rain chances go up. The chance for more widespread heavy rain will as well.

The wettest days this week are likely Thursday and Friday. A front will drop south into Mississippi and combine with the tropical wave to produce a lot of downpours.

Looking ahead to the weekend it’s still unclear just how dry it will be. At this time storm coverage will slowly decrease but there will at least be a chance for some storms going into Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old girl died and a 2-year-old boy was left critically injured Sunday (Aug. 7) after...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

Saints hit the road to face the Texans on Saturday
Sean Fazende and Madeline Adams dissect all the big storylines at Saints camp
LSU's 2023 class has 18 commits
5-star Shelton Sampson commits to LSU...so who's next?
Troopers urge La. drivers to exercise caution as schools resume
Back to School
FOX 8, Salvation Army partner for school supply drive