With Shelton Sampson locked into LSU, who’s next up?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their highest-ranked recruit in the 2023 class with the commitment of 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson, Jr. Hometown love is one of the reasons the Catholic High receiver chose the Purple and Gold.

“I’m from Baton Rouge, so the question was really why not. Why not go to LSU? I love how genuine the coaching staff is. I feel like everything is going in the right direction,” said Catholic High receiver Shelton Sampson.

The 5-star recruit also admitted a social media blitz swayed his decision to stay at home.

“I wouldn’t say it was a defining moment, but when the #SheltonStays, that was a big, important role. When I first saw it I was like shocked, I didn’t have any words. It definitely played a big part in me committing,” said Sampson.

Now the 2023 class needs a quarterback. For the Tigers, it could be another Baton Rouge star in Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins. He recently decommitted from Purdue.

“Very close with the staff, and the new staff is really better. I hate to say it with the Coach O staff was a good staff. Real love from those guys, but this Coach Kelly staff I’m really loving it. I’m liking it there, and hopefully I’m there,” said Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins.

The Tigers are heavy favorites to land Collins signature, and we shouldn’t have to wait long on his final call.

“I give you like a week and a half, maybe, and I’ll have my decision out,” said Collins.

The commitment of Sampson moved the Tigers up four spots to No. 6 in the country according to On3 recruiting. The class currently has 18 commits.

