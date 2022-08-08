Zack: Typical summer heat, storms for now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a pretty typical summer pattern to start the new work week and to start school for many of you as we enter this second week of August.

For your Monday, expect that right mixture of heat and storms to play out through the day today. Rain coverage will be around 40% with most of that activity coming during the middle of the day as the sea breeze progresses inland. Some downpours will occur but the movement of storms should keep rain totals in check. Highs will be near 90.

As the week goes on, I have my eyes on a tropical wave which will cross the Gulf come Wednesday into Thursday. This should push a large moisture fetch into the area leading to a ramp up of storms by late week. It’s at this point I bring rain chances up to 60-70% coverage and we’ll have to watch for some heavier rainfall totals by then. Slowly we should flip back to normal summer by next weekend.

In the tropics we do have a wave moving off the coast of Africa that has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. Model guidance has really backed off on this ever organizing much and it’s so far out there, it really is barely enough to mention. The tropical wave crossing the Gulf has my attention a bit more just because we’ll see some rain from it.

