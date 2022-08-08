BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Zack: Typical summer heat, storms for now

Highs will climb to near 90 to start the work week
School Day Forecast
School Day Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a pretty typical summer pattern to start the new work week and to start school for many of you as we enter this second week of August.

For your Monday, expect that right mixture of heat and storms to play out through the day today. Rain coverage will be around 40% with most of that activity coming during the middle of the day as the sea breeze progresses inland. Some downpours will occur but the movement of storms should keep rain totals in check. Highs will be near 90.

As the week goes on, I have my eyes on a tropical wave which will cross the Gulf come Wednesday into Thursday. This should push a large moisture fetch into the area leading to a ramp up of storms by late week. It’s at this point I bring rain chances up to 60-70% coverage and we’ll have to watch for some heavier rainfall totals by then. Slowly we should flip back to normal summer by next weekend.

In the tropics we do have a wave moving off the coast of Africa that has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. Model guidance has really backed off on this ever organizing much and it’s so far out there, it really is barely enough to mention. The tropical wave crossing the Gulf has my attention a bit more just because we’ll see some rain from it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
A 4-year-old girl died and a 2-year-old boy was left critically injured Sunday (Aug. 7) after...
New Orleans woman allegedly stabs 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

Latest News

Rain likely by midweek
Sun and storms to start the week
A wave off the western coast of Africa has been given a 40 percent chance of forming a tropical...
Forecasters give wave off coast of Africa 40 percent chance of forming tropical depression over Atlantic
Rain chances this week
Hannah: Storms and hot sun before more rain
Rain chances this week
Hannah: Summer days this weekend