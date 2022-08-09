BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

200-year-old tree explodes because of Oregon heat wave, expert says

The tree, estimated to be more than 200 years old, looked perfectly healthy, but seven days of...
The tree, estimated to be more than 200 years old, looked perfectly healthy, but seven days of temperatures at 95 degrees or above may have been the cause of it falling apart. (Source: KPTV)
By Marilyn Deutsch and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down power lines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode.

The tree, estimated to be more than 200 years old, looked perfectly healthy, but seven days of temperatures at 95 degrees or above may have been the cause of the branch falling. The branch was estimated to weigh roughly 30,000 pounds.

No one was hurt and the property damage was minimal. But it was a healthy and regularly maintained tree.

The old oak had just gone through the longest heat wave on record in the Portland area.

That kind of heat is not healthy for people, but it’s also not healthy for even the oldest and most resilient trees.

Arborist Michael Jolliff told KPTV how intense heat can cause a tree to explode.

“That [heat] tends to cause thermal changes inside the tree in the wood tissues and also the buildup of gases inside the tree,” he said. “That can be explosive and sudden.”

Jolliff said these explosions happen in the big old trees, especially oaks, the kind loved for the shade they bring in the summer’s heat. He said the weight of these trees is also a factor.

“We have seen it in a sense explode because, under that amount of weight, you hear it. It’s very dynamic,” he said.

The aftermath looks like an explosion, too, as the tree spontaneously pulled itself apart.

In Powell Park last week, another huge branch came down. Jolliff said there was some rot there, but he also thinks heat and the massive tree’s weight played a part.

A warming climate could mean people will see more explosions in trees, he said.

“We’re going to continue to see it because of the way the heat is trending,” said Jolliff. “There isn’t any real precursor or warnings, and that’s the problem. No tree is perfectly safe.”

Jolliff said sometimes they can brace a tree’s possible failure points, but that is not foolproof.

The heritage tree survived more than 200 years and a slew of ice storms. But Portland’s heat may have been too much for one of Eastmoreland’s favorite old oaks.

The tree will have to be completely removed.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden: 'Fundamental change' taking place
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
RAW: Explosions rock area of Russian air base in Crimea
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
FILE - A sales associate talks with a prospective buyer of a Cooper SE electric vehicle on the...
Most electric vehicles won’t qualify for full federal tax credit