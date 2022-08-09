Additional tips sought after Slidell man’s arrest on child porn allegations

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 25-year-old Slidell man was arrested and booked with nearly 50 allegations related to the possession or production of child pornography, authorities said.

Shaun Dennis was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail on 39 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, and 10 counts of producing pornography of children under age 13, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office announced.

Dennis’ arrest culminated a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime unit, the Department of Homeland Security and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Landry’s office said it was seeking additional tips regarding Dennis from anyone who could have additional information regarding his alleged crimes.

Tipsters can contact investigators at (800) 256-4506 and can remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.