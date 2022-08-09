BBB Accredited Business
Additional tips sought after Slidell man’s arrest on child porn allegations

Shaun Dennis of Slidell, 25, was booked on nearly 50 counts related to the production and...
Shaun Dennis of Slidell, 25, was booked on nearly 50 counts related to the production and possession of child pornography, authorities said.(Louisiana Attorney General's office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 25-year-old Slidell man was arrested and booked with nearly 50 allegations related to the possession or production of child pornography, authorities said.

Shaun Dennis was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail on 39 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, and 10 counts of producing pornography of children under age 13, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office announced.

Dennis’ arrest culminated a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime unit, the Department of Homeland Security and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Landry’s office said it was seeking additional tips regarding Dennis from anyone who could have additional information regarding his alleged crimes.

Tipsters can contact investigators at (800) 256-4506 and can remain anonymous.

