BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Appeals court: House panel can get Trump’s tax returns

FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals court said a House panel could see his tax returns.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The fight to reveal former President Donald Trump’s tax returns is moving forward.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court approved a request that allows the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain the paperwork.

The decision from the D.C. Circuit Court is a major defeat for Trump, who has spent years trying to prevent the release of his tax information, and comes the day after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, reportedly as part of a classified records probe

Trump lawyers could appeal the tax returns decision and continue to extend the litigation.

It's a dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Donald Trump. (CNN, WPTV, FOX NEWS, MAR-A-LAGO CLUB, TWITTER, @GOPLEADER @MARCORUBIO @SENRICKSCOTT)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says

Latest News

Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post that Deputy Andrew Peery was shot and...
Colorado deputy shot, killed in line of duty; 2 others dead
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in Shreveport Monday to celebrate two longtime residents, Elvira...
2 Louisiana women receive state proclamations for their 107th birthdays