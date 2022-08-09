BBB Accredited Business
Arch Manning and Will Randle prepare for last ride at Newman

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Isidore Newman put on the pads for the first time during training camp on Monday. These workouts are significant for the Greenies, because it’s the last camp for Texas Longhorn commits Will Randle and Arch Manning.

“Always been such a good leader, so unassuming. Been here 13 years going back to pre-k. I just want to savor it. These guys, this is the beauty of Newman school. You can get them in lower school, you can get them in middle school, work all the way through and see them grow up,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.

“For me, the reason I do it is for the kids. In the end, you can talk wins, losses, championships. It’s about having a meaningful impact in their lives. I think as close as Will and Arch are, it’s obviously fitting. I think they’re going to play together. They fell in love with Texas in their own way. I think they’ve navigated as leaders in their own way. They’re ready for this moment. You can see how they act, how they lead, how their teammates feel about them. This is a real close football team.”

Newman will get tested early in the 2022 season. They have a scrimmage against Holy Cross, jamboree against De La Salle. Then in the regular season, they open with Hahnville, Riverside, Many, and Benton.

“Focused on us right now. That’s going to really help us. Because if we just focus on us, execute, play with energy, play together, it doesn’t matter who we play. If we do our thing, we’ll be good. That’s the mindset we have to go into every game. Not worrying about who’s across from us. Treat it the same every game. Just give it a 100 percent, give everything you got. In the end you got to win and find a way to do it,” said senior Will Randle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

