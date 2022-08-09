BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Rain Chances ramp up through Friday

Bruce: More rainy days ahead
Bruce: More rainy days ahead(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain chances will continue and actually rise Wednesday through Friday. Today expect the typical spotty late morning and afternoon showers and a few storms.

So in details, Today likely is the last “normal” rain coverage day as we expect to see a mixture of sun and storms into this afternoon. Rain chances will be around 40% with some of those storms being on the heavy side. Once again expect highs to top out in the upper 80s to right at 90 which keeps us below-normal for a 20th straight day.

An increase in our storms is expected for the middle to end of this week as a tropical wave crosses the Gulf and slides into the area. This will pool a lot of moisture along the Gulf Coast leading to numerous storms and slow movers. I don’t expect widespread heavy rains at any point in this pattern but the slow moving nature of the storms by Thursday and Friday will yield street flooding.

The long range models continue to shape this idea that a cold front will get close enough to us to possibly lower rain chances next week. We’ll see how that plays out.

In the tropics we continue to monitor that wave which exited the coast of Africa yesterday. Models have backed off quite a bit on development of this system but we’ll keep an eye on it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

