Deputies find remains of missing Hammond man; 3 arrested for murder

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have arrested three people for the death of a missing 22-year-old Hammond man whose remains were found in Husser.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating the disappearance of Tywonne Lamonte Neal, aka ‘Day-Day,’ on Sunday, July 17.

During their investigation, detectives identified three people who were allegedly responsible for Neal’s disappearance, as well as the location of where his remains could be found, said Chief Jimmy Travis.

Milton Clark III (left), Zoei Casnave (middle), Dominick Brumfield (right). (WAFB)

According to the sheriff’s office, TPSO and Louisiana Search and Rescue members found Neal’s remains in a shallow grave located near Singing Waterfalls Road in Husser on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The next day, detectives arrested Zoei Casnave, 20, of Folsom, and Dominick Brumfield, 24, of Hammond.

TPSO reports that a third suspect, Milton Clark III, 22, of Covington, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service along with Customs and Border Patrol while working on a tugboat in the Gulf of Mexico.

Clark was transported and booked into a correctional facility in Texas where he will be extradited back to Louisiana at a later date, according to TPSO.

Officials charged all three suspects with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a gun, and obstruction of justice.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.