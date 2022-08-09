BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Deputies find remains of missing Hammond man; 3 arrested for murder

TPSO searching for missing 21-year-old Tywonne Lamonte Neal.
TPSO searching for missing 21-year-old Tywonne Lamonte Neal.(Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have arrested three people for the death of a missing 22-year-old Hammond man whose remains were found in Husser.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating the disappearance of Tywonne Lamonte Neal, aka ‘Day-Day,’ on Sunday, July 17.

During their investigation, detectives identified three people who were allegedly responsible for Neal’s disappearance, as well as the location of where his remains could be found, said Chief Jimmy Travis.

Milton Clark III (left), Zoei Casnave (middle), Dominick Brumfield (right).
Milton Clark III (left), Zoei Casnave (middle), Dominick Brumfield (right).(WAFB)

According to the sheriff’s office, TPSO and Louisiana Search and Rescue members found Neal’s remains in a shallow grave located near Singing Waterfalls Road in Husser on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The next day, detectives arrested Zoei Casnave, 20, of Folsom, and Dominick Brumfield, 24, of Hammond.

TPSO reports that a third suspect, Milton Clark III, 22, of Covington, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service along with Customs and Border Patrol while working on a tugboat in the Gulf of Mexico.

Clark was transported and booked into a correctional facility in Texas where he will be extradited back to Louisiana at a later date, according to TPSO.

Officials charged all three suspects with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a gun, and obstruction of justice.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million
Houma man arrested in possession of too many sharks, meth in Oyster Bayou, LDWF says

Latest News

Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers
Janee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Paris Roberts, and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show
Crime Tracker
Orleans coroner identifies multiple recent violent crime victims
Manning and Randle are committed to Texas.
Arch Manning and Will Randle prepare for their last ride at Newman