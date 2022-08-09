BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol

FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer...
FILE - In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker deserves to avoid a prison sentence.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending a sentence of six months’ probation for a former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer.

In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors argue that former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker deserves to avoid a prison sentence.

They cited his cooperation and trial testimony against the other officer, Thomas Robertson. Prosecutors recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson, who was convicted of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday. Fracker awaits scheduled sentencing next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Another insurance company drops out of La. as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
Entergy implementing moratorium on electricity shut-offs
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers
Supt. Shaun Ferguson on Wednesday (Aug. 3) acknowledged the arrest of an NOPD officer six days...
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
From left, Colorado-based defense attorney Lisa Wayne and her client, Orleans Parish District...
DA Jason Williams’ Uptown mansion goes on market for $2 million

Latest News

Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
Colorado is no longer taxing feminine hygiene products and diapers.
Another state will no longer tax feminine hygiene products, diapers
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
Clayton played two seasons at Colorado before transferring to Tulane.
Shaadie Clayton returns home to play for the Tulane Green Wave
Marcus Davenport (92) officially came off PUP. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The ...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #12